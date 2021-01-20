Upcoming Tata Safari to be Introduced with Six and Seven Seat Options, Rival MG Hector Plus

Tata Motors will be launching the all-new Safari in the market towards the end of this month. The vehicle was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the Gravitas. The leading automaker announced that the upcoming Safari will make its debut in the showrooms and it's the next big launch in the pipeline. The 2021 Tata Safari will be offered in two seating layouts – six-seater and seven-seater versions.

The 2021 Tata Safari has its origins in the creator of the Harrier, which is the H5X concept. The Tata Harrier underwent some updates just within the first year of its launch. The upcoming model will include more seats than the five-seater Harrier and hence, is expected to increase the overall length. The upcoming seven-seater version of the Harrier has a number of similarities on the exterior as well as the interiors.

After the Harrier, the Safari will be the second vehicle which is based on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform. Tata will offer a premium option by giving the three-row Harrier a separate identity. The middle row seats in the 7-seater version will be the captain seats.

The 2021 Tata Safari will get a longer rear overhang to accommodate the additional row of seats. The rear is modified with a wraparound LED tail lamps, new tailgate and bumper to liberate more space. The Safari has retained the sturdy build much like the Harrier in addition to an expressive road presence.

The cabin has become rather lavish in the fully-loaded version. Other significant features in the offering on the inside are a panoramic sunroof, floating touchscreen infotainment system with iRA, electronic parking brake, Hindi and Hinglish commands and much more. It has a layered dashboard, nine-speaker audio, multi-functional steering wheel, digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, push Button start/stop, etc.

Tata promises to introduce the Safari in four variants at the initial stage. Tata will offer the 2.0-litre diesel engine which will produce a similar power of 170 PS and peak torque of 350 Nm. It is mated with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission that is also available with the Harrier.

The all-new Safari is expected to come at a pricing of Rs 15.5 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2021 Tata Safari will reach showrooms following its official debut on January 26, 2021, Republic Day. Tata will officially reveal the price in February.