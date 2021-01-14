Upcoming Tata Safari Unveiled, First Unit Rolls-Out from Pune Plant as Production Starts

Tata Motors has unveiled the new avatar of the iconic Tata Safari and the first Safari was rolled out of the line from the plant in Pune. While the Safari makes its way to the showrooms, Tata Motors has also launched the Tata Safari Imaginator suite with interactive features using Augmented Reality (AR), for customers to explore the Safari virtually at their preferred location. Tata Safari is slated to launch on January 26 in India.

The new Safari will dawn the Impact 2.0 design language and has stepped roof and the sculpted tail gate. The interior of the Safari gets Oyster White interior theme, paired with Ash Wood dashboard. There's also unique design elements including the signature Tri-arrow motifs.

Unveiling the first official look of the new Tata Safari, Mr Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, “The Safari is our flagship offering to connect the aspirations of the discerning and evolved Indian customer. It had introduced India to the SUV lifestyle and in its new avatar, will carry forward this rich idea to build further its legacy. The new Tata Safari is ideal for families and groups with a multifaceted lifestyle, who prefer to drive together for work or leisure, as it offers an unmatchable combo of an exceptionally strong lineage, robust build quality, premium finishes and the 4Ps of Power, Performance, Presence and Prestige to ‘Reclaim Your Life’. We look forward to making the Safari rule the Indian roads once again.”

The new Safari will be built on OMEGARC architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover. The drivetrain can be modified to include all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future.

Tata Motors will open bookings of the Safari soon. The Safari, which was earlier called Gravitas is based on Harrier, which is a 5-seater SUV.