Upcoming Toyota Belta Sedan Unveiled in Middle Eastern Market - Details Here

Toyota has unveiled the Belta sedan in the Middle Eastern market ahead of its launch in India. The vehicle is simply a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz already marketed in India. The decision to rebadge and sell is a part of Toyota and Suzuki’s partnership for the provision of hybrid technology and other automobiles, which was confirmed in 2018.

Toyota has taken the same approach with the Belta as it did with the Glanza and Rumion MPVs, carrying over the identical mechanicals, equipment list, and even design from its Maruti Suzuki equivalent, with the sole difference being Toyota badging. The Belta hasn’t even gotten a new front end as we witnessed with the Toyota Urban Cruiser (in comparison with Maruti Vitara Brezza).

Specification of Toyota Belta

In regards to engine specs, the Toyota Belta and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz are much alike. The Belta is driven by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine (International market) that produces 105hp of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. However, the India-spec variant is expected to get a five-speed manual gearbox. The engine is paired with both a manual and an automatic transmission. However, unlike the Maruti Ciaz, the sedan is a left-hand-drive (LHD) vehicle. The Belta’s interior and appearance are suspected to be similar to or identical to those of the Ciaz, as reported.

Price and Availability

The price and availability of the Toyota Belta in the Middle East are not available at this time. However, in India, the sedan is anticipated to have a base price tag of roughly Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is expected to go on sale in India in 2022.

Toyota currently offers six vehicles in India. The Toyota Glanza is the lowest priced Toyota automobile in India (beginning at Rs 7.49 ex-showroom New Delhi), while the Toyota Vellfire is by far the most costly (at Rs 89.90 lakh ex-showroom New Delhi). Toyota also offers the Innova Crysta, Urban Cruiser, Camry, and Fortuner.

