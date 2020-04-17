Upcoming Toyota Fortuner Facelift Rendered Based on Recent Spy Shots

Toyota will soon reveal the facelifted version of the Fortuner SUV. The car is currently in its second generation and occupies the top spot in its segment in the Indian market. While we are dark on details about the major changes, a new render suggests what the car might look like in its final avatar.

Starting from the front, the new version of the Fortuner could come with a brand-new grille and bumper. The grille has been rendered to be sleeker while the bumper now sports sharper creases to make it more aggressive.

On the sides, the SUV is expected to carry the same silhouette with minimal changes. The window line, flared wheel arches will be carried forward from the current model. At the back, the car will get a few updated features such as a redesigned bumper, sleeker taillights and a new set of alloy wheels.

On the inside, the car will largely remain the same. However, a new infotainment system and a few additions including a connectivity system could be included. In terms of powertrain options, the car will continue to be available with the BS-VI compliant 2.7-litre petrol and the 2.8-litre diesel engine options. The car is expected to be revealed by the mid of this year and would make its way to India in early 2021.

