Upcoming Toyota Fortuner Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead of India Launch on January 6

Toyota recently launched a facelift variant of their popular MPV Innova Crysta. It is one of the most successful products for Toyota in India. Now, the Japanese automakers new facelift variant of its Fortuner SUV which is scheduled for a January 6, 2021 launch have been spied on and the images are doing rounds online.

The new-gen Fortuner SUV made its global debut in Southeast Asian markets earlier this year where the company also introduced a special variant called the Fortuner Legender. The Legender can be considered as a premium version of the face-lifted Fortuner. Both the models differ on an array of exterior and interior updates which have more upmarket features.

The updated SUV was recently spotted in India during a television commercial (TVC) shoot, which confirms that both the Fortuner models will see a launch next year.

The Fortuner is an established brand with a loyal customer base and it not only enthuses new buyers but also rakes in good resale value. The seven-seater SUV has faced stiff challenge from Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the recently launched MG Gloster.

The new facelifted version of the Fortuner gets several updates on both its front and rear portions. The Legender brings a fresh vibe when compared to the current model. It sports a sharp upper front grille, sleeker LED headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, a new sportier black lower radiator grille, new front bumper, piano black extensions and 20-inch alloy wheels among others.

It also sports a wraparound LED tail lamps, rear spoiler, unique vertical blades on the rear bumper. It comes in a dual tone paint scheme as the SUV comes in White Pearl CS while the roof and the C-pillar get a black coat. The roof spoiler and the lower part of the outside rearview mirrors will also be in black.

The interior updates of the SUV will include a tweaked instrument cluster with a multi-information display and a dual-tone treatment for the cabin with leather upholstery.

Under the hood, the new Fortuner Legender will be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.8-litre diesel unit enough to produce 204 PS of max power and a peak torque output of 500 Nm. Transmission choices will include a six-speed manual and a six-speed sequential automatic unit.

