1-min read

Upcoming Toyota Fortuner SUV Facelift Spotted Testing for the First Time

The 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift sports a modified front bumper and grille, updated head and tail-lamps, and redesigned alloy wheels.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 9:57 AM IST
Upcoming Toyota Fortuner SUV Facelift Spotted Testing for the First Time
The 2020 Toyota Fortuner Facelift spotted during a road test in Thailand. (Image Source: GaadiWaadi.com )

Here is a bit of good news for all car lovers, who had been waiting to know how 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift would look like. According to a report, the updated Fortuner was recently spotted for the first time while it was undergoing a road test in Thailand. The next-gen Fortuner, which seemed under a heavy camouflage is expected to make its debut later this year. The current generation Toyota Fortuner was launched in 2015 and in India, it was unveiled in 2016.

According to the report, the next-gen Toyota Fortuner will see a few tweaks in styling. It will sport a new front bumper and the upper grille of the SUV has been modified, somewhat similar to Toyota RAV4 SUV. The headlamps of the next-gen Fortuner SUV will also be updated.

2020 Toyota Fortuner is expected to have new tail-lamps along with a modified bumper. The body of the updated SUV is expected to come up with a few changes and the alloy wheels will also get a new design.

Not much is known about the interior specifications of the 2020 Toyota Fortuner, but it can be expected that the SUV may get a few changes including the infotainment system. The cabin is also likely to get an upholstery change and a revised colour tone, the report said.

Speaking of the engine, the 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift will come with a range of petrol and diesel engine options including 2.7- and 4.0-litre petrol and 2.4-, 2.8- and 3.0-litre diesel engines. The engines will have the existing manual and automatic options, the report added. For India, the 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift will be available with the BS6-compliant versions of the existing 2.7-litre petrol and the 2.8-litre diesel engines options.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
