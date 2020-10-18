Upcoming Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Unveiled in Indonesia, India Launch in 2021

Toyota has dropped the wraps on the Innova Crysta facelift in Indonesia. This also marks as the first major facelift for the car since its inception back in 2016. In terms styling and design, the car gets an updated front fascia with a larger grille with a thick chrome outline. The new grille now has five horizontal slats instead of the two slats in the current model. The headlights get revisions as well and now merge into the new grille with LED DRLs.

The bumper is tweaked as well with a blacked-out chin section with a faux silver skid plate. Ditching the old layout, the new fog lamps are now vertically stacked in a triangular housing. The car now sits on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels that are finished in silver as standard. There is also an option for diamond cut on select trims.

At the back, the story pretty much remains unchanged with a new black hexagonal section that sits between the taillights.

On the inside, the car comes with minimal changes that include a new instrument cluster design, an all-black theme six-seat layout with captain chairs in the middle-row. The top-run variant now ships with features including a new 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in-built air-purifier.

Under the hood, the model for Indonesia comes with the same 2.0-litre petrol engine that delivers 139bhp and a 2.4-litre diesel engine that delivers 149hp. Similarly, in India we expect the car to carry forward the BS-VI compliant 2.4-litre diesel engine that outputs 150hp and the 2.7-litre petrol engine that delivers 166hp.