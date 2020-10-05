Upcoming Toyota Innova Facelift Image With Design Changes Leaked, India Launch Likely in 2021

Toyota’s popular multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) the Innova model has been in the Indian market since 2005. The Indian make of the first generation the Innova line-up received an update in 2015, with dual airbags, redesigned leather seats, wood finished steering and two-tone alloy wheels as part of the update.

The introduction of ‘Innova’s Crysta’ model happened in 2016, with two 2.8-litre and 2.4-litre diesel engine options. In August 2016, Toyota Bharat introduced a petrol powered 2.7-litre variant.

Toyota is now ready to launch a new version of its popular Innova Crysta series in the next couple of months. According to images shared by Team-BHP, the new model will look similar to the current model, but with certain changes. The images are not from India and were sourced and shared online by Team-BHP.

The Innova Crysta will be launched initially in the Indonesian market, where it is known as Kijang Innova. The launch date will be early 2021 for the Indian market.

The images of the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta suggest the size of the upcoming Crysta will be the same as the current model. However, the new model features a bigger front grille in dual tone chrome and black finish. The grille now sports five horizontal slats as against two seen on the earlier design with a larger Toyota emblem. The headlamps have been tweaked to extend and merge into the grille, a minor upgrade which might seem similar to the current model.

With an aggressive looking bumper, Toyota has also added a contrasting black shade for the lower part with fog light housings now being vertically stacked with a triangular black surrounding. The new Crysta also features new alloy wheels, which now sports a dual tone finish.

Going by the images, the Indian model will mostly look similar to its Indonesian variant, but with few styling tweaks done to suit its Indian audience. Interiors show the cabin of the new Innova Crysta with few minor upgrades which include a full TFT MID in the instrument cluster, digital automatic climate control system and a new ambient roof lighting system. The vehicle will also get a new vehicle-stability-control (VSC) and a new smart key access.

Toyota is unlikely to make any further mechanical changes to the new Crysta variant. It will continue to offer two diesel variants – a 2.4 litre and a 2.7 litre petrol engine models. Toyota is also offering both manual and automatic transmission options to its diesel engine variant, the petrol one gets an automatic option only.