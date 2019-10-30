Upcoming Toyota Raize Compact SUV Leaked Online Ahead of Official Debut

The first images of Toyota Raize have been leaked online ahead of its global debut early in November. The sub 4-meter compact SUV, Toyota Raize shares its body panels, underpinnings, engine as well as interior bits with Daihatsu Rocky that was revealed at the Tokyo Motor show earlier this month.

The unique exterior styling of the Toyota Raize makes it different from the Daihatsu Rocky. The Raize features the signature Toyota styled large trapezoidal grille with mesh inserts, which makes it look very much similar to a min-RAV4 SUV. The grille of the Raize is further accentuated with Toyota logo. Not just this, the Raize features LED daytime running lamps, fog lamps with circular housing and a horizontal LED strip above the fog lamps.

The headlamp design of the Raize looks similar to that of the Daihatsu Rocky. It also gets 17-inch alloy wheels similar sized to the Daihatsu Rocky, though there is the difference in the design.

The Raize gets an upright stance which makes it look similar to a traditional SUV. The SUV has been engineered on Toyota’s flexible and low-cost DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture) platform, specifically made for emerging markets.

Mentioning about the interior of Toyotoa Raize, the SUV will make use of the Rocky's layout including the same in-cabin design. It will also have a floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is positioned above the centre console. The centre console is completely driver-centric and has a slim hexagonal theme for AC vents and buttons for controlling the temperature. The Raize also makes use of the same three-spoke steering wheel similar to that of Daihatsu Rocky.

The dimensions of the Toyota Raize is expected to similar to that of the Daihatsu Rocky which measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,695 mm in height, 1,620 mm width and has a wheelbase of 2,525 mm, the report said.

As for the mechanicals, the Toyota Raize features a 1.0-litre three-cylinder, 12-valve turbo-petrol engine which is rated to deliver 98 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 140.2 Nm of torque at 2,400-4,000 rpm. As standard, the engine will be initially mated to a CVT after which a 6-speed MT option will be introduced, the report said.

