Upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Compact SUV Bookings to Open from August 22 at Rs 11,000

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced ‘bookings open’ for its much-awaited compact SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, beginning 22nd August 2020. Bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser will open at a amount of Rs 11,000. Customers can make their bookings online on official website of Toyota or visit their nearest Toyota dealership.

The latest offering from Toyota is equipped with Maruti Suzuki's ‘K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder Petrol Engine’ and will be available in both Manual & Automatic Transmissions (AT) and all AT variants will be equipped with an advanced Li-Ion battery with an ISG- Integrated Starter Generator (Torque assist, regenerative braking & idle start stop).

The exteriors of the car will get a Two Slat Wedge Cut Dynamic Grille with Chrome & a Trapezoidal Bold Fog Area. It will be further accompanied with Dual Chamber LED Projector Headlamps, with dual function LED DRL-cum–indicators and LED fog lamps. Customers will also have the option of 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels and an exciting choice of vibrant colours in dual-tone, including a unique brown colour.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is bundled with warranty of 3 year/100,000 Kms & extended benefits like express service of EM60, warranty extension and other convenience services like WhatsApp communication.

Sharing his thoughts on the opening of bookings, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, TKM, said, “We are very excited about our latest offering- the Urban Cruiser, as it has already started receiving a lot of attention & enquiries from interested customers. We understand that our customers would like to know more about the new vehicle from Toyota, so that they can make an informed decision about the vehicle of their choice, this festive season. Hence, we wanted to further aid our customers with more information about the car before opening our bookings. "

The cabin of the SUV will have a Dual-Tone Dark Brown premium interiors, Smart Entry with Engine Push Start/Stop Button and Auto AC alongwith Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay and Smartphone-based Navigation, Rain Sensing Wipers, Cruise Control and Electrochromic Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM).