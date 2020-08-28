Upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Compact SUV Interiors Revealed Ahead of Launch in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has revealed the interiors of its soon-to-be-launched compact SUV, Urban Cruiser. The Urban Cruiser gets dual-tone dark brown interiors along with a wide & spacious cabin that assures comfort for all occupants.

Other features on the inside include engine push start/stop button and automatic AC, both of which will be standard across all variants. The car will also benefit from electrochromic rear-view mirror, cruise control and a Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and Smartphone-based Navigation.

The latest offering from Toyota is equipped with Maruti Suzuki's ‘K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder Petrol Engine’ and will be available in both Manual & Automatic Transmissions (AT) and all AT variants will be equipped with an advanced Li-Ion battery with an ISG- Integrated Starter Generator (Torque assist, regenerative braking & idle start stop).

The exteriors of the car will get a Two Slat Wedge Cut Dynamic Grille with Chrome & a Trapezoidal Bold Fog Area. It will be further accompanied with Dual Chamber LED Projector Headlamps, with dual function LED DRL-cum–indicators and LED fog lamps. Customers will also have the option of 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels and an exciting choice of vibrant colours in dual-tone, including a unique brown colour.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is bundled with a warranty of 3 year/100,000 Kms & extended benefits like express service of EM60, a warranty extension and other convenience services like WhatsApp communication.