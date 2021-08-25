Upcoming Triumph Tiger Sports 660 Adventure Bike Partially Unveiled, Check Images Here

Triumph, the iconic British motorcycle manufacturer, has revealed the most affordable member of their ADV production line. The Tiger Sport 660 is an adventurous version of its sibling, the Trident 660. The company announced the camouflaged bike in one of their testing videos, which also signifies that the bike has reached its final stage of testing.

The Tiger Sports series is specifically for customers who want a vehicle for touring purposes and will stick to the tarmac than the off-road dirt. The bike is expected to hit Indian roads by early 2022. As mentioned above, the Tiger Sport 660 is a derivative of the naked streetfighter, Trident 660 and specifications do overlap, however, the Tiger Sports does stand out in some terms.

Talking about things that are similar between the two models, the basic architecture remains the same, including the powertrain the two bikes run on. The motor churns out 80bhp of horsepower with a maximum of 64Nm torque. Both units are bound with the six-speed gearbox and assist clutch. Other features like the suspension and braking system are right off picked from the Trident 660.

Now coming to the differences, the Tiger Sports runs on the same 17-inch alloy, but the tyres are vulcanized by Michelin Road 5 rubber. The new Tiger Sports might get a new rear subframe and swingarm with a few ergonomic tweaks. Since the Sport 660 is a tourer, the seat will be longer than the Trident 660 and will also get a taller handlebar. The head will wear a tall windscreen, a larger front fender, and a sleek twin LED headlamp.

The Triumph Tiger Sports 660 has a large fuel capacity and a substantially sized radiator, doing justice to its ADV lineage. The exhaust, however, is located under the belly, making it stand out from the Trident.

