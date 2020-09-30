Upcoming Triumph Trident Motorcycle Enters Final Phase of Testing, To Arrive in Spring 2021

Following on from the reveal of the Trident design prototype at the London Design Museum in August 2020, the test photography showcase represents the last stage of development prior to the launch of the all-new Triumph Trident. Photographed during its final road test phase, near to Triumphs global headquarters and design facility at Hinckley in the UK, the test motorcycle carries Triumph’s test livery scheme and a #TriumphTrident to learn more about this new model.

The images showing the camouflaged Triumph Trident mark the completion of a four-year programme, with an original British design developed at Triumph’s headquarters in Hinckley.

Triumph says that through the final testing stages, the product team have been fine-tuning the characteristics that will make the new Trident the first choice for a new generation of Triumph riders: bringing all the advantages of a Triple to the category, with class-leading technology as standard, and an agile and rider-friendly chassis and ergonomics.

As announced during the press reveal at the London Design Museum, the Trident will be available in Spring 2021 and will be competitively priced to deliver great value to both expert and new riders.

The date and time of the full reveal of the new Triumph Trident will be announced in the coming weeks.