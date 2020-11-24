Upcoming Triumph Trident Pre-Bookings Open at Rs 50,000 in India, EMIs Starting at Rs 9,999

Triumph has announced that bookings for the Trident has opened across all Triumph India dealerships and customers can book the motorcycle with an initial amount of Rs 50,000. Additionally, Triumph is also offering a special finance scheme for the Trident wherein customers can bring home this new roadster at an EMI of just Rs 9,999. This offer is however for a limited period. The booking amount on the Trident 660 is fully refundable until the price announcement of the motorcycle.

The Triumph Trident will be powered by a 660cc liquid-cooled, in-line three-cylinder engine that makes 81 PS of power at 10,250 RPM and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 RPM. This engine will come with a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch for a light clutch lever feel and will offer an up- and down-quickshifter as an accessory. Interestingly, the engine makes 90 per cent of its torque as low as 3,600 RPM, which should make it a city-friendly machine.

The motorcycle will also get Ride-by-wire which allows it to have multiple riding modes, all of which can be controlled using the switch cluster-mounted controls through the colour TFT instrument cluster. Additionally, Triumph is also offering a Bluetooth module with GoPro functionality support as an accessory with the Trident. Other features include all-LED lighting including the indicators which get self-cancelling functionality, switchable Traction Control and ABS.

On the hardware front, Triumph has fitted the Trident with Michelin Road 5 Tyres, Showa upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. Braking duties are done by disc brakes at both ends with the front one being a 310mm disc with Nissin callipers.

The seat height of the Trident is 805mm and, as is the case with most Triumphs, buyers will have lower and higher seat options that can be bought as accessories. The motorcycle gets a 14-litre fuel tank and has a wet weight of 189 kg.

The Trident carries a simple, clean design and sports round LED headlamps, a digital instrument cluster and a minimalistic tail section with LED taillights. The number plate housing is on the swingarm-mounted tyre hugger, further adding to the clean look of the motorcycle.

Having a three-cylinder engine will give the Trident a unique position in the middleweight motorcycle segment. The competing motorcycles that we mentioned earlier are powered by either four-cylinder engines or twin-cylinder engines. Triumph has also made use of a steel chassis in the interest of cost and not an aluminium one like the Street Triple has.

To sum up, in the tightly-lipped media preview that Triumph Motorcycles conducted for some journalists across the world, including us, the thing that really stood out was the emphasis that British automaker kept making on everything revolving around the Trident having an aggressive price tag. The company has spent around four years developing this motorcycle and they have high hopes from it once it is launched next year.