Upcoming Triumph Trident Unveiled Globally, Will be their Most Affordable Roadster in India

After recently showcasing the prototype of their upcoming motorcycle, Triumph has finally taken the covers off of the Trident motorcycle. And with the global unveil of the motorcycle done, we now have a lot more information about the entry-level street-naked offering which is set to launch globally in early 2021 and will eventually come to India too.

The Triumph Trident will be powered by a 660cc liquid-cooled, in-line three-cylinder engine that makes 81 PS of power at 10,250 RPM and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 RPM. This engine will come with a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch for a light clutch lever feel and will offer an up- and down-quickshifter as an accessory. Interestingly, the engine makes 90 per cent of its torque as low as 3,600 RPM, which should make it a city-friendly machine.

The motorcycle will also get Ride-by-wire which allows it to have multiple riding modes, all of which can be controlled using the switch cluster-mounted controls through the colour TFT instrument cluster. Additionally, Triumph is also offering a Bluetooth module with GoPro functionality support as an accessory with the Trident. Other features include all-LED lighting including the indicators which get self-cancelling functionality, switchable Traction Control and ABS.

On the hardware front, Triumph has fitted the Trident with Michelin Road 5 Tyres, Showa upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. Braking duties are done by disc brakes at both ends with the front one being a 310mm disc with Nissin callipers.

Triumph Trident from the back. (Photo: Triumph)

The seat height of the Trident is 805mm and, as is the case with most Triumphs, buyers will have lower and higher seat options that can be bought as accessories. The motorcycle gets a 14-litre fuel tank and has a wet weight of 189 kg.

Triumph Trident gets a digital instrument cluster. (Photo: Triumph)

Triumph Motorcycles is aiming the middleweight motorcycle segment once again with the brand-new motorcycle that will sit below the Street Triple family. Named Trident, it is a name that Triumph is bringing back as it used to sell motorcycles by this name in the 1990s. The British automaker says that upon launch, this will be the new entry point into the Triumph Roadster family of motorcycles and is going to be priced aggressively in order to appeal to a large number of motorcyclists who want to get themselves a not-too-racetrack-oriented middleweight machine.

The Trident will be made in Thailand which means, Triumph Motorcycles will be able to make use of the Thai Free Trade Agreement (FTA) if it wants, or assemble the motorcycle in India itself, in order to achieve the aggressive price tag that it is aiming for. To give you an idea of where the motorcycle is going to be positioned, Triumph is has said that the Trident will be competing against the likes of the Honda CB650R, Kawasaki Z650 and the Yamaha MT-07.

First and foremost, one look at the handlebar position, seat height and the footpeg position show that the Trident has a more upright seating position as compared to the Street Triple. Other features that are there on the Trident include an underbelly exhaust which looks great.

The Trident carries a simple, clean design and sports round LED headlamps, a digital instrument cluster and a minimalistic tail section with LED taillights. The number plate housing is on the swingarm-mounted tyre hugger, further adding to the clean look of the motorcycle.

Having a three-cylinder engine will give the Trident a unique position in the middleweight motorcycle segment. The competing motorcycles that we mentioned earlier are powered by either four-cylinder engines or twin-cylinder engines. Triumph has also made use of a steel chassis in the interest of cost and not an aluminium one like the Street Triple has.

To sum up, in the tightly-lipped media preview that Triumph Motorcycles conducted for some journalists across the world, including us, the thing that really stood out was the emphasis that British automaker kept making on everything revolving around the Trident having an aggressive price tag. The company has spent around four years developing this motorcycle and they have high hopes from it once it is launched next year.

It is too early, however, to make any presumptions about the Trident’s pricing as there is still some time to go before the motorcycle comes to our shores. But given the intent and the segment that Triumph is going after, we expect the Trident to cost about Rs 6-8 lakh whenever it makes its way to India.