Upcoming Vehicles in 2021: Top 5 SUVs to Launch This Year: Tata, Mahindra, Skoda and More

After a terrible few months of slowdown due to the global pandemic, automakers had a decent run during the festive season last year and several reported two-digit growth for the last two months. However, the year 2021 is expected to be even better in terms of new launches than the previous year. With a host of car models confirmed to be launched this year by auto manufacturers, 2021 is expected to be a surprisingly great period for automotive enthusiasts.

Having said that, here’s a list of top five upcoming vehicles that you buyers can look out for this year:

1. Tata Gravitas

First in line would be the new three-row version of the Tata Harrier SUV, when it showcased the ‘Gravitas’ at the 2020 Auto Expo. The homegrown automaker has already confirmed that its production ready SUV is slated for a debut on January 26. The Gravitas is likely to be powered by the same FCA-sourced 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine as the Harrier. It produces 170 PS of maximum power with 350 Nm of peak torque. The company has also revealed that it plans to introduce a 1.5-litre direct-injection four-cylinder turbo petrol unit for the Gravitas, which has a power output in the 150 PS range.

2. Mahindra XUV500

Another homegrown auto manufacturer Mahindra's second generation XUV500, which is currently one of the highly anticipated vehicles in the country, is inching towards a launch sometime in April. The 2021 iteration of the XUV500 may be offered with features like touchscreen infotainment screen, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, a digital multi-info display (MID) and a flush type door handles. The company is also expected to launch a level-one autonomous technology with the second generation XUV500.

3. Tata Hornbill

Tata Motors also has plans to introduce a micro-SUV concept vehicle which is reportedly called the ‘Hornbill’. The new car may debut in May this year and it will sit below the Nexon and will be offered as the most affordable SUV based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform. The micro-SUV may be offered with features like a seven-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto connectivity and Apple CarPlay. It is likely to sport a semi-digital instrument cluster, Harman Kardon premium audio system and cruise control. Once launched, it will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki’s Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT in the country.

4. Skoda Vision IN

Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda first revealed its compact SUV concept vehicle at the Auto Expo in 2019 called the Vision IN. However, it may see a launch early next year. The Vision IN, on the design front, is expected to be very much similar to the concept model revealed at the Auto Expo. It will be offered in two different powertrains: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine capable of generating 110 PS maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque and second, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine which produces 150 PS and 250 Nm torque. The transmission is likely to be mated with a six-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional seven-speed direct-shift gearbox (DSG).

5. Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun production-ready version, which was also showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, has already shared its first teaser images of its new SUV. The Taigun will mark the German automakers' foray into the compact mid-size SUV segment which is so far under the control of two South Korean auto manufacturers. Once launched, Volkswagen’s new vehicle will not only rival the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, but also will be pitched as the German’s most affordable SUV in the country.