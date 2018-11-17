English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc R Spotted Testing On The Track

The Volkswagen T-Roc R isn't expected to land in dealerships before 2019.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:November 17, 2018, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc R Spotted Testing On The Track
Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Volkswagen is working on a sporty, performance version of its crossover, which has now been spotted in full camouflage speeding around the Nürburgring race track in Germany, as seen in a video shared by YouTuber, Automotive Mike.

From the look of the video, the T-Roc R appears to have a larger radiator grill, thicker bumpers and two dual exhausts at the back. Since the T-Roc shares a technical platform with the Golf, there is a strong chance that it could get the same four-cylinder 2.0-liter turbocharged engine as the Golf R, which boasts 300 horsepower (although the next generation could push up to 400 hp) and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

The Volkswagen T-Roc R isn't expected to land in dealerships before 2019.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...