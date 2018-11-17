Upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc R Spotted Testing On The Track

Volkswagen is working on a sporty, performance version of its crossover, which has now been spotted in full camouflage speeding around the Nürburgring race track in Germany, as seen in a video shared by YouTuber, Automotive Mike.From the look of the video, the T-Roc R appears to have a larger radiator grill, thicker bumpers and two dual exhausts at the back. Since the T-Roc shares a technical platform with the Golf, there is a strong chance that it could get the same four-cylinder 2.0-liter turbocharged engine as the Golf R, which boasts 300 horsepower (although the next generation could push up to 400 hp) and 4Motion all-wheel drive.The Volkswagen T-Roc R isn't expected to land in dealerships before 2019.