Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV Will be Class Apart - Watch Video| Interview

Volkswagen India unveiled its extensive SUV line-up at the recently held Auto Expo 2020. The SUV product comprised of the Volkswagen Taigun, T-Roc, and Tiguan Allspace. While Volkswagen has already launched T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace in India, Taigun will be launched in India soon. However, during our conversation with Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, he mentioned VW is also launching a fourth SUV in India.

Not just the SUVs, Volkswagen will also launch the Vento successor in India. Steffen also discussed in detail the changing buying trends in the Indian market apart from the future of the Indian auto industry.

Under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project, the Taigun is the first product built on the MQB A0 IN platform. The SUV will be powered by Volkswagen’s renowned TSI technology combined with the brand’s globally acclaimed DSG gearbox. The Taigun has a dominant front making it look bolder, muscular in turn giving it a sporty SUV stance. The interiors are plush with leatherette seats and a digital instrument cluster. It’s contemporary in its design and would suit the active lifestyle of an Indian consumer.

Further, the rear of the car has a new design element, it is illuminated with a LED strip that is bordered by a glossy black trim. It runs across the whole width of the car and integrates into Volkswagen’s LED signature tail-lamps on either side. At Volkswagen, safety is ingrained in our DNA. Like every Volkswagen carline, the Taigun is equipped with safety features such as 6-airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC) among others.