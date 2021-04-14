Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun Mid-Size SUV Cabin Design Revealed, Check Features Here

German automobile company, Volkswagen has revealed the interior specs of its latest SUV Taigun. The interior of the upcoming SUV Taigun is almost identical to that seen on the Taigun concept. It is predicted that the SUV will be priced from Rs 9.5 lakh to Rs 17 lakh in the ex-showroom. The SUV will be launched in India later this year in June and will go up against the Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others.

Talking about its interiors, the dashboard of the SUV has a clean and minimalist design that comes with a ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system taking the centre stage. The infotainment system will have Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the My Volkswagen connect app that could access the connected car features. The infotainment system is also well-integrated into the dashboard instead of the floating unit that is seen in Skoda Kushaq.

Volkswagen Taigun SUV. (Photo: Volkswagen)

The Volkswagen SUV also has another better feature than the Skoda where it offers a digital driver’s display. This comes in contrast with the Kushaq, which comes with dials. Taigun’s steering wheel sports Volkswagen's new logo, which is similar to the German carmaker’s ID electric cars. However, this recent SUV unit comes with physical buttons.

Another key feature that Taigun comes with is a digital instrument cluster also known as Virtual Cockpit. This feature gives an upper hand to Volkswagen model as the Skoda Kushaq that comes under the same category of SUV misses out on.

Volkswagen Taigun also offers equipment like automatic climate control, USB Type-C ports, wireless charging pad among other features. The SUV will be available in standard black and grey interior colour scheme, however other colour combinations will also be available on request. The colour-coded trim of the dashboard has made way for a more neutral grey finish in the Taigun.

Customers will be given a couple of colour combinations that would be on offer. Taigun comes with two turbo-petrol engines from Volkswagen’s TSI range.

