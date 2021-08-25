Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun Mid-Size SUV to Launch in India on September 23

First unveiled in front at Auto Expo 2020, the Volkswagen Taigun, the German auto giant’s major entry in he mid-size SUV segment, is all set to launch in the Indian market. The price of the car will be released on September 23. The all-new Taigun is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, becoming the second car after Skoda Kushaq to be on this platform. The platform classifies a vehicle fit for Indian road standards.

The Volkswagen Taigun will be launched with petrol engine option only. Customers will, however, find two variants of the petrol engine – the 1.0-lite turbocharged TSI and the 1.5-litre turbocharged TSI. The two variants will be available in both manual, as well as 7-speed automatic gearboxes.

Like many other manufacturers, Volkswagen is focusing on developing petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI engine will generate a peak torque of 178Nm and 115 Ps of power, while the 1.5-litre TSI engine will deliver 150Ps power with a peak of 250Nm torque.

Arriving at appearances, the Volkswagen Taigun hones square-shaped LED headlamps, and neatly placed horizontal LED DRLs. The bumper comes with a tone duality and a mustache-like chrome grille, giving the car a robust yet elegant look. The car also has a faux silver plate at the belly of the bonnet.

Entering the interiors of the chassis, Volkswagen Taigun is loaded with features to compete with other compatible contenders. The vehicle supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, ventilated front seats to provide utmost comfortability, and an electric sunroof with ambient lighting to give a touch of suave. Moreover, the Volkswagen vehicle is as safe as it is classy. The vehicle has a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-hold control, six airbags, ESC, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage points.

The price of the Volkswagen Taigun is yet to be announced, but it is expected to be priced around Rs 10-16 lakhs depending on the model.

