Upcoming Volkswagen Virtus GT Sedan Teaser Released Ahead of Global Debut

The Volkswagen Virtus is only a few days away from its official unveiling and Volkswagen India is doing everything to keep the hype up. There is already a lot of interest generated by the German automaker’s upcoming sedan and they upped the anticipation by releasing a teaser of the car ahead of its global debut scheduled on March 8.

Volkswagen’s new teaser on social media showed a few design details of the top-spec GT variant of the upcoming car. Going by the video clip, the Virtus will have unique sporty bits on the outside along with a slightly different equipment list. It is to differentiate the sedan from the standard car, following a similar approach adopted for the compact SUV - Taigun GT.

The teaser shows the GT chrome badge on the corner left of the grille, along with a set of LED projector headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs and a single slat grille with chrome surrounds. Additionally, a wide air dam flanked by fog lights on either side enhance the look at the fascia of the new model.

What's in a name? Everything.The very best of Volkswagen comes together in a stunning new form. We call it the Virtus.Tune in to the World Premier on 08.03.2022Register interest here: https://t.co/u2oBIE8ozE#ComingSoon #Virtus #NewVolkswagenVirtus #VolkswagenIndia pic.twitter.com/qwVsXnpEMj — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) February 24, 2022

The profile view shows the Virtus on a sportier set of 16-inch alloy wheels, another distinctive feature to set it apart from the standard variants. There is also a GT badge on the fender, while chrome treatment can be seen on the door handle and the window line as well. At the rear, the Virtus badging on the boot-lid, a boot-mounted number plate, wrap-around two-piece LED taillights and a shark fin antenna are some of the noticeable features.

The upcoming Virtus sedan will be a much larger car than the Vento it replaces and is expected to come loaded with a host of modern features like ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity to name a few.

The Virtus will be based on the localised MQB-A0-IN platform that underpins the Volkswagen Taigun as well as the Skoda Kushaq and the Skoda Slavia. Under the hood, it will use the same powertrain options as the rest of the Skoda-VW India models. Which means there will be 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines mated to six-speed manual and seven-speed direct-shift gearbox (DSG) transmission.

Tags: Volkswagen, Virtus GT, Skoda Slavia

