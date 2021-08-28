Upcoming Yamaha R15M Spotted At Dealership in India; Here's All You Need to Know

Yamaha’s much-awaited offering the R15M has been spotted on the road. From the latest pictures, it can be ascertained that the two-wheeler has clearly gone a level up and is now going to be home to more sophisticated features. The motorcycle is going to come in two colour blue and silver colours. One of the most visible features of the Yamaha R15M is the exhaust, which has been thoroughly reworked in comparison to the existing two-wheeler offerings of the brand. In terms of looks, Yamaha has clearly upped their game by including a single projector-type unit in place of their usual dual-LED headlamp setup. To add a sporty touch to the bike, the brand has also attached sleek LED DRLs on either side.

According to a Rushlane report, the stylish motorcycle is likely to come equipped with a new Bluetooth connectivity-enabled instrument panel. A big plus in terms of functionality is the use of USD forks at the front. This element of the motorcycle makes the bike’s handling better on many fronts. On a closer look, you will be able to spot that the colour of the forks has been kept golden to enhance the sporty look of the machine. The wheels have been designed well and come with blacked-out alloy rims.

Also Watch:

The report also mentions that the Yamaha offering will draw its power from the good old 155cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with VVA technology. The oil burner is going to come paired with a six-speed gearbox. The only aspect which might turn out to be a slight bummer is that the engine is speculated to churn out 18 bhp of power. This amount is slightly lesser than the two-wheeler’s predecessor R15 V3. However, as of now, there is no information regarding the torque details of the machine. The price and other specs of the motorcycle are expected to be released soon.

Image Source

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here