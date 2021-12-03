Upcoming Yezdi Adventure Motorcycle Spied Ahead Of Launch Next Year - Details Here

Iconic motorcycle brand Yezdi is gearing up for its official launch in India in the first quarter of 2022. The Adventurer and Scrambler have already created a wide customer base way before the unveiling.

Recently, the Yezdi Roadking Adventure was spied, undisguised during the shoot of a TV commercial. The bike looks similar to the Royal Enfield Himalayan, the biggest competitor for the Mahindra & Mahindra-owned Yezdi.

The Roadking Adventure is seen equipped with panniers at the rear and jerry cans on the front. The skeleton of the bike that holds the jerry cans can also act as crash guards. The jerry cans at the front are accompanied by a circular headlamp, atop which is a flyscreen.

ALSO READ: Upcoming Yezdi Roadking Adventure and Scrambler Motorcycles Spied on Video

The handles are protected by knuckle guards, and the tyres are covered with a dual fender setup. The Yezdi Adventure rides on spoked wheels surrounded by chunky tyres. Wire-spoked wheels suggest that the bike will have tubed tyres. The centre of the wheel is occupied by a large disc brake. The bike has split seats.

The overall colour scheme on the motorcycle contains shades of white and blue on the body and black for other components of the car. The fuel tank is covered in white, with two blue stripes painted vertically on it, reports Motorbeam.

Also Watch:

As per various reports, it can be expected that the company will use the 334-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing peak power of 30.64PS and torque of 32.74Nm. The same engine is used in the Jawa Perak. The Yezdi Roadking has been spied before the undisguised reveal.

The Adventure’s sibling, the Yezdi Scrambler, has also been spied but was camouflaged. Both the bikes will compete with multiple contenders on the Royal Enfield production line and the CB350 range by Honda.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.