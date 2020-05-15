AUTO

Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift Ready for India Launch, Revealed for International Markets

Updated Suzuki Swift.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback in India is expected to get an update soon since the Dzire got one too this year.

Suzuki has revealed the updated Swift hatchback for the international markets. First look of the car revealed minimal cosmetic tweaks among other changes. Since Maruti Suzuki launched the updated Dzire in India just a few months ago, thew Swift launch is not far too.

In terms of design, the Swift now gets a revised honeycomb grille along with a chrome strip that sits above a redesigned bumper. The headlamp cluster has been slightly reworked and the car now sits on a set of newly designed alloy wheels.

The model that surfaced is aimed at markets such as Japan and comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system, similar to the one that was showcased in India at this year’s Auto Expo.

In our shores, the car is expected to be subjected to the same treatment given that its sedan sibling got the same mid-cycle update too. Powertrain options could include a BS-VI compliant 90hp, 1.2-litre K12C DualJet petrol engine that was also introduced in the Dzire facelift. Gearbox options will include either a 5-speed manual or an AMT automatic gearbox. There will be no diesel engine option on the refreshed hatchback.

