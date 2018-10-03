Updated My Renault App Launched in India

Renault has announced the launch of an all-new version of My Renault App with enhanced features. With the update, the app is accessible to existing customers and also provides a platform for potential customers. Available on Android and iOS platforms, the new My Renault App retains its intuitive design approach which makes it extremely user-friendly.The new version of the My Renault app would now offer more than 90 new innovative features, the biggest addition being the facility to explore the Renault range of Duster, Kwid, Lodgy and Captur, along with the functionality to submit an enquiry for new car and even book a car online with the preferred Renault dealer.The new My Renault app would now feature an enhanced e-commerce module which would enable online purchase of Renault Accessories & Merchandise along with the possibility to get certain items home delivered in select markets.The enhanced version of the My Renault app also introduces for the first time, ‘Refer-A-Renault’ programme, wherein a customer can refer friends & relatives to buy a Renault car and gets entitled for exciting benefits. With the enhanced My Renault App, first version of which was launched in 2017, the company now has a solution catering to both sales & after-sales requirements of the customers.The My Renault App is connected to Renault Connect, Renault’s Dealer Management System (DMS), which makes the dealers seamlessly integrated into the process for all the transactions taking place through the app. DMS integration also enables a secure registration and login process for customers on to the app, as earlier.Apart from DMS, the app also integrates information from various other systems like roadside assistance, customer care, payment gateway, SMS & e-mail engines to provide customers a unique brand experience across the vehicle ownership cycle right from new vehicle enquiry stage. My Renault App also allows customers to keep a track on the service expenses. Renault has also added a fuel log feature enabling customers to monitor the fuel efficiency of their cars.Other features from the earlier version which get extended in the new one include access to service history of vehicles, personalized reminders & notifications, online service appointments, interactive user manual for vehicles, easy access to dealerships & customer care, digital vaults for document storage and convenient e-payment facility.