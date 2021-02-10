Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan Spotted in Green Colour, To Get More New Paint Options

2020 was a terrible year for the industry, but this year, car and bike makers are in full form to rule the market. Popular bike making brand Royal Enfield has quite a line up for its customers. Some of the launches that are scheduled for this year include next gen RE Classic 350, Interceptor 350, facelifted Interceptor/ Continental 650 and a 650cc cruiser bike. But before the launch of any of these much awaited bikes, an updated version of the Himalayan will hit the market.

The Himalayan will now be available in a variety of new colours, including Green, White and Silver. This will be an addition to the already existing colours i.e. Granite Black, Snow White, Sleet Grey, Gravel Grey and Rock Red.

According to a report, the updated version of the Himalayan has already made its way to the company dealership. Moreover, the updated bike was recently spotted on the road in green colour. Along with colour updates, the two wheeler also gets a Tripper Navigation system. With this system, the rider can connect his or her smartphone through bluetooth and can receive turn navigation information. There are chances that 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will also have a new headlamp which will have a LED ring.

In terms of the engine, the all new bike will come equipped with a 411cc, single cylinder engine. The engine is capable of producing 24.3 bhp power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque at 4,000 to 4500 rpm.2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will house dual channel ABS for better brake duties, while the suspension duties will be taken care by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock unit at the back.

Meanwhile, there is more good news for bike lovers as Royal Enfield is likely to launch the Classic 350 new generation in April this year.