Facelifted Skoda Kodiaq 7-Seater SUV Variants, Pricing Leaked Ahead of India Launch

2022 is set to begin with quite a bang in the automotive space with the launch of the updated Skoda Kodiaq seven-seater SUV. This facelifted version is expected to arrive in the second week of January, with select dealerships eve starting to take pre-bookings. However, there is some more good news. According to a report by Team-BHP, the Kodiaq facelift will come in three variants - Style, Sportline and L&K. More importantly, the pricing is expected to start from Rs 36.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The launch of the Kodiaq facelift will mark the SUV’s return to the Indian market nearly two years after it was taken off the shelves due to the implementation of BS6 emission norms in April 2022. The car made its global debut in April this year and is likely to come to the Indian market with nine airbags as standard, right from the base variant.

The changes in the Kodiaq 2022 are visible right from the start and the SUV now sports a larger grille design with heavy touches of chrome. According to ZigWheels, the LED headlamps get a sleek design and a new dual-tone alloy wheel also finds a place on the new Kodiaq. The changes continue to the rear end of the vehicle and we see updated LED tail lamps and bumper design. Kodiaq also sports a panoramic sunroof.

On the inside, the SUV is packed with a host of features that include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-speaker Canton sound system, a wireless charger, and footwell ambient lighting. In terms of safety and convenience features, the vehicle is going to arrive with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, cruise control and tyre pressure monitoring.

But it's the change in the engine unit that has been drawing attention from the possible buyers. Replacing the outgoing 150 PS 2-litre TDI unit, Kodiaq 2022 is arriving with a 190 hp, 320 Nm 2.0-litre petrol engine which previously has been seen on cars like Octavia and Superb. The transmission duties will be performed by a 7-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel drive as standard.

