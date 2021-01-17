Updated Skoda Superb Launched in India at Rs 31.99 Lakh, L&K Edition at 34.99 Lakh

Skoda Auto India has unveiled the refreshed Superb sedan range - the new SportLine as well as the new Laurin & Klement at an ex-showroom price of Rs 31.99 lakhs and Rs 34.99 lakhs, respectively. Introduced in 2004, the new Superb gets updated design, new features and cabin design.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, "Since its introduction, the ŠKODA SUPERB has been setting benchmarks in its segment, and the one above. With its compelling combination of elegant design, luxurious interiors, plentiful space, and distinctive presence, the saloon has been a favourite for many 'value luxury' seekers in India. The refreshed ŠKODA SUPERB hosts some contemporary updates that further elevates its appeal and shall be appreciated by all."

The refreshed ŠKODA SUPERB comes with many design and technological enhancements including sleek new headlights that merge with the radiator grille and come equipped with LED day time running lights, with illuminated LED eyelashes and 'coming / leaving home' function, as well as LED turn indicators, as standard.

The refreshed ŠKODA SUPERB also comes with adaptive front-lighting system for optimum illumination of the road and its surroundings. The variable geometry enables the new headlamp units to respond to any change in speed, light, and weather conditions. The available modes include city, inter-city, motorway, and rain. The AFS system dons headlamp swivelling and cornering functions, in addition to dynamic headlamp inclination control.

The refreshed ŠKODA SUPERB sports the new 20.32 cm floating capacitive touch display, with proximity sensor, which features a glass design and an updated user interface. It is a part of the new generation Amundsen Infotainment System, with inbuilt navigation, developed by the Czech automotive manufacturer.

The refreshed Superb comes with SmartLink™ technology - ŠKODA connectivity bundle supporting MirrorLink™, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, that mirrors a smartphone for seamless connectivity and undistracted drive. It also supports voice command control, new 'Type C' USB ports, and Bluetooth® GSM telephony and audio streaming options. By placing a smartphone, face up, over the wireless charging pad, the mobile device automatically connects and starts receiving power - now that's 'Simply Clever'.

On the inside, the sedan gets Piano Black décor, while the Laurin & Klement edition gets Stone Beige or Coffee Brown perforated leather upholstery. The Carbon décor, new three spoke flat bottom SuperSport multifunction steering wheel with paddle shift and SportLine inscription, and black Alcantara® Sports Seats with integrated headrests add to the active theme inside the refreshed ŠKODA SUPERB SportLine.

The refreshed ŠKODA SUPERB, now as standard, features the Virtual Cockpit - a customizable digital instrument panel that offers a vitalised perspective on comprehensive driving data and navigation.

The 360° Surround Area View, with an array of four wide angle cameras mounted on the front grille, fifth door and the wing mirror covers, displays the immediate area surrounding the refreshed ŠKODA SUPERB Laurin & Klement on the central infotainment system.