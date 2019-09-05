Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Updated Toyota Yaris Launched in India at Rs 8.65 Lakh, Gets Revised Variants

The Toyota Yaris has been launched with updated styling, on both the outside as well as the inside, at a price tag of Rs 8.65 lakh.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
Updated Toyota Yaris Launched in India at Rs 8.65 Lakh, Gets Revised Variants
The Toyota Yaris V(Optional) variant. It now gets a dual-tone paint finish. (Photo courtesy: Toyota India)
Loading...

The Toyota Yaris may not be a very high-selling model in Toyota’s stable, especially when you compare it to the likes of the ever-so-popular Toyota Innova Crysta or the Toyota Fortuner, but the company has decided to give their sedan offering a much-needed boost. Toyota has re-introduced the Yaris with both interior and exterior styling updates, has added some new features, and also introduced new variants to offer a wider variety of options to choose from, at a wider spectrum of a price range.

The updated Toyota Yaris has been priced from Rs 8.65 lakh for the base J (Optional) MT variant, and it goes up to Rs 14.07 lakh for the top-end VX CVT variant (all prices ex-showroom). Between these variants, Toyota has introduced three new variants in the form of J (Optional), G (Optional) and V (Optional). What’s new is that new alloy wheels, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors are now standard across all variants.

The J (Optional) and G (Optional) variants have been placed below the already existing J and G variants respectively. The difference is that the new variants will be offering three airbags as standard, as opposed to seven that are offered in the pre-existing variants.

Most of the changes, though, come in the new V (Optional) trim. This is the only variant which introduces the new dual-tone paint scheme, gets new diamond-cut alloy wheels, blacked-out grille and ORVMs and leatherette seats. These are on top of the features that the pre-existing V variant already offered. The V (Optional) variant sits between the V and the top-end VX trim and is Rs 11.97 lakh for the manual gearbox-equipped version and Rs 13.17 lakh for the CVT gearbox-equipped version (all prices ex-showroom).

Navigation and gesture control functions, however, have been kept exclusive to the top-spec VX variant.

Finally, other changes include the fact that the G variant no longer gets an audio system whereas the V variant will be offered with the same 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the one on the VX variant. Although, it will skip the Wi-Fi support, Mirror Link, HDMI input and the SD card slot.

Mechanically, there are no changes on the updated Toyota Yaris as it continues to be powered by the sole-engine option which is the 1.5-litre petrol unit that makes 107 hp and is offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT gearbox option that is offered across all variants.

