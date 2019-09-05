Updated Toyota Yaris Launched in India at Rs 8.65 Lakh, Gets Revised Variants

The Toyota Yaris may not be a very high-selling model in Toyota’s stable, especially when you compare it to the likes of the ever-so-popular Toyota Innova Crysta or the Toyota Fortuner, but the company has decided to give their sedan offering a much-needed boost. Toyota has re-introduced the Yaris with both interior and exterior styling updates, has added some new features, and also introduced new variants to offer a wider variety of options to choose from, at a wider spectrum of a price range.

The updated Toyota Yaris has been priced from Rs 8.65 lakh for the base J (Optional) MT variant, and it goes up to Rs 14.07 lakh for the top-end VX CVT variant (all prices ex-showroom). Between these variants, Toyota has introduced three new variants in the form of J (Optional), G (Optional) and V (Optional). What’s new is that new alloy wheels, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors are now standard across all variants.

The J (Optional) and G (Optional) variants have been placed below the already existing J and G variants respectively. The difference is that the new variants will be offering three airbags as standard, as opposed to seven that are offered in the pre-existing variants.

Most of the changes, though, come in the new V (Optional) trim. This is the only variant which introduces the new dual-tone paint scheme, gets new diamond-cut alloy wheels, blacked-out grille and ORVMs and leatherette seats. These are on top of the features that the pre-existing V variant already offered. The V (Optional) variant sits between the V and the top-end VX trim and is Rs 11.97 lakh for the manual gearbox-equipped version and Rs 13.17 lakh for the CVT gearbox-equipped version (all prices ex-showroom).

Navigation and gesture control functions, however, have been kept exclusive to the top-spec VX variant.

Finally, other changes include the fact that the G variant no longer gets an audio system whereas the V variant will be offered with the same 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the one on the VX variant. Although, it will skip the Wi-Fi support, Mirror Link, HDMI input and the SD card slot.

Mechanically, there are no changes on the updated Toyota Yaris as it continues to be powered by the sole-engine option which is the 1.5-litre petrol unit that makes 107 hp and is offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT gearbox option that is offered across all variants.

