Updated TVS Apache RR 310 to be Launched This Month - Watch Video

A few days ahead of its official unveil, TVS has dropped a teaser of the new Apache RR 310. After its launch in 2017, this update is the first after the company announced complementary performance upgrade earlier this year. The updates at the time came in the form of an ECU remap, along with new parts such as bar-end weights and chain roller. These changes were subsequently seen in the following motorcycles as well.If TVS decides to retain the performance numbers, the bike will reach up to 60 kmph in 2.93 seconds and crack a ton in about 7.17 seconds. It will go on to clock a top speed of around 160 kmph. At its heart will be the same 312 cc liquid cooled, 4-valve, reverse inclined motor with a fuel injector that churns out 33.5 hp and 27.3 Nm of torque.At the Feria 2 Ruedas motor show in Columbia, the company showcased an Apache RR 310 that featured an Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) sticker. However, it would be too ambitious to expect the same in the upcoming update. Apart from this, TVS is also most likely to leave the hardware untouched, suggesting the same twin-pod, LED projector headlight along with LED blinkers and tail lamp. We are not yet aware of the extent of updates, but slight tweaks in the form of graphics could be in the cards.