Updated TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 98,564, Claims Rs 3 Per Day Running Cost

TVS Motor Company has launched the updated TVS iQube electric scooter in India which now comes as a series consisting of three variants. Across this series, the electric scooter is available in 11 colour and 3 charging options. The series consists of the standard TVS iQube, the TVS iQube S, and the top-spec TVS iQube ST. They are priced at – Rs 98,564 for the standard TVS iQube and Rs 1,08,690 for the TVS iQube S (all prices on-road, Delhi, including FAME and state subsidy). TVS has not yet announced the price for the iQube ST yet and has only opened bookings for the scooter at Rs 999. Interestingly, TVS Motor Company is claiming a daily running cost of Rs 3 per day with the new electric scooters. However, do note that this claim has been made by the company assuming a daily commute of 20 km.

Here’s what the variants offer:

– TVS iQube (standard)

TVS iQube base version comes with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a claimed 100 km on-road range per charge. It gets a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation assist. The TVS iQube base variant is available in three colour options.

– TVS iQube S

The TVS iQube S variant comes with a TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a claimed 100 km on-road range per charge, which is identical to the standard iQube. However, the S variant gets a larger 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster which can be operated through a 5-way joystick for interaction, music control, theme personalisation, and proactive notifications including vehicle health. The TVS iQube S is available in four colour options.

– TVS iQube ST

The top-of-the-line variant, TVS iQube ST is powered by a larger TVS Motor-designed 5.1 kWh battery pack and as a result, claims 140 km of on-road range per charge. TVS iQube ST gets a 7.0-inch TFT touch screen with 5-way joystick interactivity, music control, proactive notifications including vehicle health, 4G telematics and OTA updates. The scooter offers in-depth theme personalisation, voice assist, and TVS iQube Alexa skillset which allows customers to use voice commands to access important information. The TVS iQube ST is available in four colour options and supports 1.5kW fast charging. It also has two-helmet under-seat storage of 32 litres.

TVS also says that the SMARTXONNECTTM platform has been enhanced with an improved navigation system, telematics unit, anti-theft, and geofencing features. Additionally, options of plug-and-play carry-along off-board chargers with 950W and 650W capacity, with charging times of 3 hours and 4.5 hours, are also available with TVS iQube ST and TVS iQube S.

Delivery of the TVS iQube and the iQube S models will start immediately in the existing network of 33 cities. TVS says that this dealer network will soon expand to 52 additional cities. As for the delivery and price announcement of the iQube ST, TVS says that it will happen at a later stage.

