1-min read

Updated Volkswagen Polo Launched in India at Rs 5.82 Lakh, Vento Facelift at Rs 8.76 Lakh

Both the new VW Polo and Vento will now be available in a brand new color ‘Sunset Red’ and a new GT Line edition.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
Updated Volkswagen Polo Launched in India at Rs 5.82 Lakh, Vento Facelift at Rs 8.76 Lakh
VW Polo and Vento.
Volkswagen has launched the new Polo and Vento for the Indian market. Starting at an introductory price of INR 5.82 Lakh for the new Polo and INR 8.76 Lakh for the new Vento, the carlines are now available at Volkswagen dealerships in India. There are 132 showrooms, 113 service workshops across 102 cities in India.

The new Polo and Vento now comes with a host of exterior changes and gets new sporty side skirts, new smoked tail lamps, GTI inspired honeycomb front grille and bumpers. Further, accentuating the overall appeal of the carline is the rear bumper with diffuser.

Both the new Polo and Vento will now be available in a brand new color ‘Sunset Red’ and a new GT Line edition featuring Black roof, GT Line side foil & fender badge, Black ORVM cap and rear spoiler. The carlines will comprise of Volkswagen Connect as standard in the Highline Plus and GT variants of the new Polo and Vento.

Speaking at the launch of the new Polo & Vento, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “We are extremely excited to introduce our best-selling carlines – Polo and Vento in a new sportier and dynamic avatar. Packed with a true blend of sophistication, power and enhanced performance both the new carlines bring German engineering and precision to the forefront yet again. These carlines reinstate Volkswagen’s remarkable fun-to-drive experience and re-establish itself as a leading contender in the premium hatchback and notchback segment respectively.”

Starting 1st January 2019, all Volkswagen carlines offer standardized vehicle warranty of up to 4year/100,000 km, 4-year free roadside assistance (RSA) and three free services to our customers. Further, a 5-year standard warranty program on the diesel variants will be available.

The new Polo and Vento is equipped with the mandatory safety features under AIS 145 norms which includes speed alarm, rear parking sensors, seat belt warning and dual airbags.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
