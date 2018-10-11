Upgraded Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up Launched at Rs 6.7 Lakh, Gets Rs 4 Lakh Buyback Guarantee

(With inputs from PTI)

Utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has launched an upgraded version of its Bolero Pik-up with price starting at Rs 6.7 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new version of the commercial vehicle comes with an extra long cargo deck with a payload capacity of 1,700 kg, new interiors and better seating comfort. The model comes with different body styles, cargo box lengths and varying payload capacities of 1,300 kg, 1,500 kg and 1,700 kg, suitable for various customer segments and their needs.Maha Strong, Maha Bolero Pik-up also comes with the category best “India Ka no. 1 Pickup ka Vaada” scheme” which offers 2 years free maintenance & Rs. 4 lac buyback guarantee after 4 years. Mahindra says that this improves its earning potential and restores peace of mind for the customer."This Maha Bolero Pik-up will further enhance the core values of Mahindra's tough and rugged DNA, enabling higher earning potential with lower maintenance costs, and take the brand to the next level," M&M Chief - Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said in a statement.To provide higher safety to the consumers it comes with Twin Tandem Booster LSPV brakes and stronger body & chassis. All these make it suitable for carrying heavy loads across the nation with national permit.M&M has a market share of 62 per cent in the pick-up segment. It has sold over 10 lakh Bolero Pik-up vehicles in the country so far. The upgraded version comes with various features including a double bearing axle, stronger 9-leaf suspension and wider tyres.