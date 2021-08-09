UK government recently changed the travel status of many countries including India, removing it from Red list to Amber list which means travel from India can start with caution. Earlier, Delta variant forced UK to close its borders for several countries and the air travel has been suspended for more than 100 days. The new brings a sign of relief for business and student travellers on both sides.

Post the announcement, few media reports claimed that the prices on India-UK sector is touching Rs 4 Lakh, on one-way economy class fare. Ministry of Civil Aviation has now come forward denying these reports stating “these reports have no proven basis."

There are media reports claiming India-UK one-way economy class fares have touched Rs. 4 lakhs. These reports have no proven basis. The veracity of Sh Sanjeev Gupta’s claim has been thoroughly checked by @DGCAIndia.— MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) August 8, 2021

MoCA further said that the fares offered on the Delhi-London sector (Economy class) range from “1.03-1.21 lakhs for Indian carriers and 1.28-1.47 lakhs for UK carriers for travel during August 2021."

However, these fares are also high as compared to post lockdown flights and Civil aviation regulator DGCA has sought details of airlines’ fares for the India-UK route. The development comes amid a uproar among the air travellers over high airfares as India-UK flights.

The minimum one-way fare on the Delhi-London non-stop route of the economy class in August for Vistara is in the range of Rs 1,03,191-1,21,356. The British Airways fares are in the range of Rs 1,28,916 to Rs 1,47,544. Fares of Air India flights are at least Rs 1,15,936.

According to industry experts, the fares are likely to remain elevated as long as the weekly limit of 30 direct flights between India and UK continues. International fares cannot be regulated as they are driven by demand and supply, sector stakeholders said.

With inputs from IANS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here