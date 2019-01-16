English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upto 2 Months Waiting Period on Hyundai Creta SUV, 2019 Model to be Launched Soon
Delhi-NCR, in particular, has had much higher waiting periods, with Chandigarh close behind, for both the Creta as well as the Santro.
2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Hyundai ended 2018 on a high note with the launch of the much-awaited Santro, and things don't seem to be stopping there. Ever since the launch, Santro has been garnering a significant amount of bookings. To further add to this, the Hyundai Creta, one of the most successful compact SUVs in India, has been adding to the number of bookings the Korean brand has been receiving in different cities. According to a report, the waiting period for the Creta ranges from 10 - 15 days to almost 2 months depending upon the city. Delhi-NCR, in particular, has had much higher waiting periods, with Chandigarh close behind, for both the Creta as well as the Santro. Furthermore, Hyundai is expected to announce the launch of the 2019 Creta in the coming weeks. In the Indian market, the Hyundai Creta competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV 500, Jeep Compass and Renault Duster.
The base variant of the Hyundai Creta is powered by a 1.4L CRDi diesel engine which delivers 88 hp of power and 219 Nm of peak torque. The upper variants come with 1.6L dual VTVT petrol engine that churns out 121 hp, 151 Nm of torque and 1.6L CRDi VGT diesel engine that powers out 126 hp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The car gets two transmission options 6-speed automatic transmission and 6-speed manual transmission. Recently, the prices of the 2019 Creta were leaked online ahead of its launch in India.
The Santro, on the other hand, comes with a 1,086cc petrol engine which produces 69ps at 5,500 rpm. The CNG version of the new Santro makes 59ps at 5,500 rpm. The claimed mileage for the new Hyundai Santro petrol MT and AMT is 20.3 kmpl while the CNG version is 30.48 kmpl. The Hyundai Santro competes with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Tata Tiago, however, competition is set to get more intense as the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be launched in India on January 23. As per the images leaked earlier, the new Wagon R, like the Santro, will be bigger than its predecessor.
