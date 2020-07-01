US Air Force Pilot Killed After F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Mission

An F-16 fighter jet which was on a routine training mission on Tuesday crashed at the Shaw Air Force Base in North Carolina at night. The pilot was later pronounced dead, the officials confirmed.

The fighter jet in question was an Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing. The cause of the crash is reported to be still under investigation.

Emergency crews on the runway at Shaw Air Force Base after a F16 crashed Tuesday night. The pilot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/umSpNMRV3G — JR Berry WLTX 🇺🇸 (@JRBerryWLTX) July 1, 2020

For the unknown, The F-16 Falcon is available in both single-seat and double-seat configuration (C/D) and is a single-engine aircraft. The fighter jet came into limelight when it became the first aircraft to pull 9-g manoeuvres, reaching a maximum speed over Mach 2. It has a maximum high speed of 2120 kmph, a length of 15.06 metre and a wingspan of 9.96 metres. The plane weighs 8570 kg (dry) and has a maximum takeoff weight of 19200 kg. The Falcon uses a Pratt & Whitney F110-PW-220E engine, which is an upgraded version of Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-200 engines with which the F-16 C/D were initially powered.

Also Watch:

The F-16 offered many innovations like the frameless bubble canopy for better visibility, side-mounted control stick and reclined seat to reduce g-force effects on the pilot. The F-16 can carry rockets, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles and air-to-ship missiles along with a wide variety of bombs and also has a radar on-board.

