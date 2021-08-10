US Among 20 Nations in the European Union Safe Travel List, India's Status Unchanged

The European Union will not change its safe travel list this week, EU officials told Reuters Monday. The list currently consists of 20 countries, including the United States, Japan and Australia, and is considered safe from a health perspective under the ongoing pandemic. Last week, EU officials said including the United States in the list may be reconsidered.

The Council has recommended to the Member States to remove the entry ban on non-essential entry for the residents of the following third countries:

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bosnia and Hercegovina

Brunei Darussalam

Canada

Israel

Japan

Jordan

Lebanon

Montenegro

New Zealand

Qatar

Republic of Moldova

Republic of North Macedonia

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

South Korea

Ukraine (new)

United States of America

China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity

According to EU authorities, if the situation for COVID-19 changes, the list will be reviewed again within two weeks or earlier. After the United States was added to the so-called white list in June, Brock repeatedly demanded Washington accept EU citizens.

This list is non-binding, but the EU government tends to apply it. But they can ignore it. According to officials, the block in 27 countries is divided into states that are promoting reciprocity from the United States and other states that rely on tourism and are hesitant to remove Washington from the list.

India is still not part of the safe travel list despite drastic fall on COVID-19 cases across the nation. Also, UK has removed India from the Red list and has put in the Amber list allowing travel from both sides to re-commence with caution.

With inputs from Reuters

