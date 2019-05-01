English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Department of Justice Opens Investigation on Ford Emission Testing
An official release from Ford stated that the "potential concern does not involve the use of defeat devices" such as the ones that resulted in a $2.8 billion penalty for Volkswagen in Germany.
Ford and Volkswagen logo.
Loading...
The US department of Justice has commenced a criminal investigation into Ford Motor Co.’s US emissions certification process. An official release from Ford stated that the "potential concern does not involve the use of defeat devices" such as the ones that resulted in a $2.8 billion penalty for Volkswagen in Germany.
The issue surfaced after Ford said it was investigating if incorrect computer modelling had led to miscalculation of fuel economy and emission for selective models. The automaker also hired an external firm to investigate the vehicle “road load” specifications that were used in the company’s testing and applications for emissions and fuel economy standards.
At the time, Ford also notified the Environmental Protection Agency and characterized the investigation by Department of Justice to be “still in the preliminary stages”. The automaker is reported to be cooperating with all the government agencies and stated that it cannot predict the outcome.
In an official release, Ford had earlier stated that the issue was reported to the officials by a ‘handful of employees’ through its internal Speak Up channel. The main concern, as the company stated, was whether it miscalculated “road load” during testing.
In a nutshell, Road load is the effort put on a vehicle while driving at constant speed on a flat surface. The lower the road load, the better the fuel economy. Reports suggest that the first vehicle in the crosshair will be the 2019 Ranger which is currently lauded with an EPA estimated 9kpl combined fuel economy.
Despite the set-back, Ford reported a surge in profits that beat analyst expectations. With its current course, the automaker expects its full-year 2019 results to surpass last year’s. Its stock last Friday climbed by 10.7% to $10.41, and for the first time overtook Tesla’s market capitalization.
The issue surfaced after Ford said it was investigating if incorrect computer modelling had led to miscalculation of fuel economy and emission for selective models. The automaker also hired an external firm to investigate the vehicle “road load” specifications that were used in the company’s testing and applications for emissions and fuel economy standards.
At the time, Ford also notified the Environmental Protection Agency and characterized the investigation by Department of Justice to be “still in the preliminary stages”. The automaker is reported to be cooperating with all the government agencies and stated that it cannot predict the outcome.
In an official release, Ford had earlier stated that the issue was reported to the officials by a ‘handful of employees’ through its internal Speak Up channel. The main concern, as the company stated, was whether it miscalculated “road load” during testing.
In a nutshell, Road load is the effort put on a vehicle while driving at constant speed on a flat surface. The lower the road load, the better the fuel economy. Reports suggest that the first vehicle in the crosshair will be the 2019 Ranger which is currently lauded with an EPA estimated 9kpl combined fuel economy.
Despite the set-back, Ford reported a surge in profits that beat analyst expectations. With its current course, the automaker expects its full-year 2019 results to surpass last year’s. Its stock last Friday climbed by 10.7% to $10.41, and for the first time overtook Tesla’s market capitalization.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Girl From Lahore Wants Mondays to be Declared as 'Game of Thrones' Holidays
- Mahesh Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut: She is a 'Bachchi' Who Started Her Journey with Us
- Twitter Goes Berserk As Hollywood Star Kal Penn Posts He Wants to be on 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah...'
- Facebook Made All The Right Moves at F8, But Then Announced The Creepy Facebook Dating Secret Crush
- Spurs Misfire, Young Team Shines: 3 Things We Learned From Tottenham vs Ajax
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results