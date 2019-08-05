Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

US Department of Transportation Bars Air India from Handling Ground Operations at its Airports

At the moment, Air India flies at five US airports including San Francisco, Washington, New York, Newark, and Chicago.

News18.com

Updated:August 5, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Department of Transportation Bars Air India from Handling Ground Operations at its Airports
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...

As per an order issued by the US Department of Transportation on July 30, Air India has been barred from handling its own ground operations in US airports. Reports suggest that the order was issued in light of a similar move when India did the same to US carriers in 2017.

The US had then protested against the move after which the Ministry of Civil Aviation said it was looking into the matter. however, two-years with no concrete decision on the issue has led the US to take the call.

The latest order from the US Department of Transportation reads, "The department described the failure of the Indian government to permit US carriers to exercise their bilateral right to perform their own ground handling (to 'self-handle') at Indian airports. Based on this failure, the department has suspended their right to self-handle at US airports."

However, reports citing sources at Air India have suggested that the move will not impact the airline as it has been outsourcing ground handling ground operations in the US. At the moment, Air India flues at five US airports including San Francisco, Washington, New York, Newark, and Chicago.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram