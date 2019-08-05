US Department of Transportation Bars Air India from Handling Ground Operations at its Airports

As per an order issued by the US Department of Transportation on July 30, Air India has been barred from handling its own ground operations in US airports. Reports suggest that the order was issued in light of a similar move when India did the same to US carriers in 2017.

The US had then protested against the move after which the Ministry of Civil Aviation said it was looking into the matter. however, two-years with no concrete decision on the issue has led the US to take the call.

The latest order from the US Department of Transportation reads, "The department described the failure of the Indian government to permit US carriers to exercise their bilateral right to perform their own ground handling (to 'self-handle') at Indian airports. Based on this failure, the department has suspended their right to self-handle at US airports."

However, reports citing sources at Air India have suggested that the move will not impact the airline as it has been outsourcing ground handling ground operations in the US. At the moment, Air India flues at five US airports including San Francisco, Washington, New York, Newark, and Chicago.

