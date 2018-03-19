English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Investigating Deadly Hyundai, Kia Airbag Failures
Hyundai filed a report on the issue at the end of last month that led to a recall, but "has not identified a remedy."
Hyundai logo. (Photo: Reuters)
The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into a series of deadly crashes in which airbags in Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate.
The administration's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) "is currently aware of six crashes with significant collision related damage events involving Hyundai and Kia models where airbags failed to deploy in frontal crashes," which killed four people and injured six, it said in document on its website.
The "failure of the airbag control unit (ACU) may prevent the frontal airbags from deploying in the event of a crash," it said.
Hyundai filed a report on the issue at the end of last month that led to a recall, but "has not identified a remedy."
The ODI investigation, which was opened Friday, will evaluate the scope of the Hyundai recall, determine if Kia and other manufacturers are using the same or similar airbag control unit as Hyundai, and review factors that may be causing the failures, it said.
An estimated 425,000 cars may be affected by the issue.
Also Watch: Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Also Watch
The administration's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) "is currently aware of six crashes with significant collision related damage events involving Hyundai and Kia models where airbags failed to deploy in frontal crashes," which killed four people and injured six, it said in document on its website.
The "failure of the airbag control unit (ACU) may prevent the frontal airbags from deploying in the event of a crash," it said.
Hyundai filed a report on the issue at the end of last month that led to a recall, but "has not identified a remedy."
The ODI investigation, which was opened Friday, will evaluate the scope of the Hyundai recall, determine if Kia and other manufacturers are using the same or similar airbag control unit as Hyundai, and review factors that may be causing the failures, it said.
An estimated 425,000 cars may be affected by the issue.
Also Watch: Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL Champions Chennaiyin FC Extend Coach's Contract By One Year
- Aggression's Fine, We Don't Want Robots, Says Brett Lee
- Censor Board Chief Prasoon Joshi Says Nobody's Voice Should Be Referred To As 'Fringe'
- My Design Language Taking On Fresher Voice: Manish Malhotra
- Meghan Markle 'Missing' Online Friends After Surrendering Social Media Accounts