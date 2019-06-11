English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US May Provide F-35 Jets if India Cancels S-400 Deal With Russia
India is closely monitoring Turkey, a NATO ally that has also signed up for the S-400 and has faced warning from the United States about the cancellation of the contract for F-35s.
File photo of a Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft (Image: Reuters).
Amid uncertainties in India’s $5.43 million deal to acquire S-400 air defence systems from Russia, recent reports have stated that the US could offer the fifth generation F-35 jet for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy if the deal falls apart.
India has been facing increasing pressure from the US after the S-400 deal was signed in October last year, with the former saying that it could have a direct impact on any high technology cooperation in the future.
India is closely monitoring Turkey, a NATO ally that has also signed up for the S-400 and has faced warning from the United States about the cancellation of the contract for F-35s. Reports suggest that industry leaders, as well as officials from the United States, will soon visit India even as the deadline for action against Turkey is closing in.
Meanwhile, neither has there been any official request from India nor has the US officially put out an offer for the only air platform that will be equipped and upgraded to beat the S-400 air defence systems. Additionally, the same S-400 defence system has been purchased by China too.
Like Turkey, India too has stood by its decision to purchase the S-400 but has made only partial payments towards the purchase. In addition to the increasing pressure, the US has also threatened with more stringent CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) against nations purchasing the S-400 from Russia.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
