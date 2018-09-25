English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump’s New U.S. Presidential Limousine is Worth Rs 12 Crore, Spotted for the 1st Time – Video
This is the first time the $1.5 Million (Rs 11.9 Crore) heavily armored Cadillac has been spotted on the public roads.
New U.S. Presidential Limo. (Image: YouTube Screengrab)
There have been long pending rumors suggesting that the U.S. Secret Service is all set to replace the existing Presidential Limousine for the current President Donald Trump for a brand new more safe and comfortable vehicle. Reportedly, General Motors was working for long to provide Trump with the new Cadillac, which has been spotted doing the official duty this week.
The new limousine which has been spotted a couple of times before was seen transporting Donald Trump as part of the official convoy to the U.N. General Assembly in New York City. The $15.8 Million (Rs 119 Crore) heavily armored Cadillac made its official debut on the public roads for the first time. Below is the video of the Cadillac duo (forward the video to 3.00 Min to see them).
There are two Cadillacs of similar specs, as per the regulations of Secret Service and as seen in the video, Trump is in the second Cadillac, which has a grille almost similar to the Cadillac CT6 V-Sport. Called the Beast, the limo weighs 20000 pounds (9500 Kg) and has a diesel engine.
Trump's presidential limos also have a plane of their own to transfer them around the globe – a C-17 Globemaster cargo carrier. The limos are full of safety features straight out of a James Bond movie and we will list them in a separate article soon. So keep a tab here!
