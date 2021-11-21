US President Joe Biden Tries His Hands on the New GMC Hummer EV - Watch Video

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, is one of the most influential people in the world and naturally, he is surrounded by an abundance of security personnel. Biden’s convoy is heavily guarded, and we do not think he ever gets a chance to drive the heavy vehicles himself. So when he got the chance to actually get his hands behind the wheel of a Hummer, he made sure that he got the best out of it.

Recently, Biden was present at the inauguration of the General Motors Factory ZERO EV, which marks a major milestone in the journey of General Motors towards becoming an all-electric automaker. The company hones the production line of the Hummer EV, and Biden got the chance to drive one of the first production by the company.

In the video sourced from C-Span, Biden is seen listening to the initial instructions intently. Moments later, Biden pushes the pedal slowly, and the EV starts moving. However, after making a turn towards a clear path, he zooms off with the Hummer EV as if he is a well-trained drag racer. At the end of his ride, Biden looks immensely impressed with the performance of the GMC Hummer EV and calls the Electric Truck “Incredible.”

General Motors started the production of the first-ever all-electric vehicle somewhere around September and believes that the trucks will be delivered to interested buyers by the end of this year. The company claims that almost 80% of the production line is similar to other production lines owned by the company, and hence it will take an equal time to produce the EVs as it takes to produce other vehicles by the company.

Also Watch:

The GMC Hummer EV is powered by three electric motors, which push an estimated 1,000 horsepower and a torque of 15,591 Nm, pulling the truck from 0-100 in 3 swift seconds. The car is expected to cover a distance of roughly 563 kilometres on a full charge.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.