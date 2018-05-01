English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Use of Helmets, Seat Belts to be Made Compulsory in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath
The directive came against the backdrop of the death of 13 school children in Kushinagar on Friday, where a train rammed into a van carrying them as the driver was allegedly listening to music using headphone.
File image of Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Concerned over frequent road accidents taking a heavy toll in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the authorities to make the wearing of helmets compulsory and ensure that drivers wear seat belts, never drive in inebriated state or talk on mobile phone or listen to music using headphones.
The directive came against the backdrop of the death of 13 school children in Kushinagar on Friday, where a train rammed into a van carrying them as the driver was allegedly listening to music using headphone and did not notice the train at the unmanned level crossing. The chief minister held a high-level meeting of police and transport department officials and asked the people to follow traffic rules for their own safety and that of others, an official spokesperson said here.
"One should drive carefully and follow traffic rules. Only then their life, as well as that of others travelling on roads, will be safe," Adityanath said, pointing out that the negligence of a van driver led to the accident in Kushinagar.
He said schools have to be made responsible for operating vehicles as per rules.
"If everyone follows traffic rules, chaos on roads will end and many accidents which cost precious lives can be averted. It is a great challenge for officials to regulate traffic properly and to compel commuters to follow rules," the chief minister said.
"There are people riding two-wheelers without helmets and those not wearing seat belts in four-wheelers, even school vehicles are not following all the rules. Students in large number travel on rickshaws and open three-wheelers. Transport department has been asked to prepare a new plan for it," he said.
Also Read: Focus On Road Safety, Not Just Hefty Premiums: Gadkari to Insurers
Adityanath said the number of vehicles on roads were increasing by each day and without the support of people, the traffic police would not be able handle the situation effectively.
The chief minister suggested spreading awareness about the importance of obeying traffic rules, especially among students and said road safety must be included in curriculum of primary and secondary classes.
He also stressed on the need for holding regular camps to check the fitness of drivers and vehicles.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki to Introduce 5 New Products in Next 2 Years, Aims for 10% Increase in Sales Network
"Surprise checking of fitness of buses and their drivers should be initiated," the chief minister said, and directed officials to take stern action against stunt bikers as several causalities were reported because of reckless driving.
To ensure better traffic management and to minimize the death rate during accidents, he asked officials to prepare a blueprint of traffic management in each district and strictly implement them.
The police, transport, health and education departments should jointly prepare a plan for road safety, he said.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
Meanwhile, a senior Uttar Pradesh minister today said that he will request the chief minister to bring a bill in the state legislature to ban use of earphones while driving and walking on road.
"People using earphones while walking on road or driving are a major reason for accidents. The driver of the school van (in Kushinagar) had also plugged in earphones which is why he did not notice the approaching train," labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya said.
Also Watch
The directive came against the backdrop of the death of 13 school children in Kushinagar on Friday, where a train rammed into a van carrying them as the driver was allegedly listening to music using headphone and did not notice the train at the unmanned level crossing. The chief minister held a high-level meeting of police and transport department officials and asked the people to follow traffic rules for their own safety and that of others, an official spokesperson said here.
"One should drive carefully and follow traffic rules. Only then their life, as well as that of others travelling on roads, will be safe," Adityanath said, pointing out that the negligence of a van driver led to the accident in Kushinagar.
He said schools have to be made responsible for operating vehicles as per rules.
"If everyone follows traffic rules, chaos on roads will end and many accidents which cost precious lives can be averted. It is a great challenge for officials to regulate traffic properly and to compel commuters to follow rules," the chief minister said.
"There are people riding two-wheelers without helmets and those not wearing seat belts in four-wheelers, even school vehicles are not following all the rules. Students in large number travel on rickshaws and open three-wheelers. Transport department has been asked to prepare a new plan for it," he said.
Also Read: Focus On Road Safety, Not Just Hefty Premiums: Gadkari to Insurers
Adityanath said the number of vehicles on roads were increasing by each day and without the support of people, the traffic police would not be able handle the situation effectively.
The chief minister suggested spreading awareness about the importance of obeying traffic rules, especially among students and said road safety must be included in curriculum of primary and secondary classes.
He also stressed on the need for holding regular camps to check the fitness of drivers and vehicles.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki to Introduce 5 New Products in Next 2 Years, Aims for 10% Increase in Sales Network
"Surprise checking of fitness of buses and their drivers should be initiated," the chief minister said, and directed officials to take stern action against stunt bikers as several causalities were reported because of reckless driving.
To ensure better traffic management and to minimize the death rate during accidents, he asked officials to prepare a blueprint of traffic management in each district and strictly implement them.
The police, transport, health and education departments should jointly prepare a plan for road safety, he said.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
Meanwhile, a senior Uttar Pradesh minister today said that he will request the chief minister to bring a bill in the state legislature to ban use of earphones while driving and walking on road.
"People using earphones while walking on road or driving are a major reason for accidents. The driver of the school van (in Kushinagar) had also plugged in earphones which is why he did not notice the approaching train," labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Ford Endeavour SUV Spied Completely Undisguised with Visual Changes
- Sunil Chhetri to be Recommended for Padma Shri
- Motorola Moto X4 Available For Zero-Cost EMI as Low as Rs 703 Per Month on Amazon India
- Avengers: Infinity War- Where Marvel Cinematic Universe is Headed Post the Cosmic Battle
- Irrfan Khan Is a Strong Man, Send Him Love and Prayers: Arunoday Singh