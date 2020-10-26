Used-Car Platform Spinny to Launch Detailed Inside-Out 360 Degree View of Cars

Spinny, a used car platform, is gearing up to launch Spinny 360, a detailed, inside-out 360-degree view of each of its cars. The new platform allows the buyers to view the interior and exterior of each vehicle in the inventory online exactly as it is.

Spinny360 uses a studio with high definition cameras that capture detailed images of the car offering an interactive experience to buyers, the Spinny 360 feature, coupled with the Spinny Inspection report, ensures that buying a used car is an experience that buyers can be confident about their purchase.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO, Spinny said, “The customer needs to have every available fact about a car, see and feel every little detail, to make an informed decision about their purchase – hence Spinny 360. This inside-and-out detailed interactive 360 view further ramps up our customer-centric approach. Already, with Spinny Assured ® benefits – comprising our 200-pt inspection quality check, 1-Year Warranty, no-questions-asked 5-Day Moneyback Guarantee, and Fixed Price Assurance, we are set on making the car buying experience simple and confident. Now, with Spinny 360, a holistic view of interiors and exteriors is available to every customer. We know that the first test drive is where the customer takes the car for a Spinny online, and they deserve to see and feel every aspect of the car.