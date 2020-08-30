Used Luxury Car Market Not That Affected by COVID-19, Bounces Back to Normal - Jatin Ahuja, BBT

All throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, we have been talking about the affect of coronavirus on the Indian automobile industry and discussed the future with top bosses of various auto companies. To take our conversation forward, we had a video interaction with Mr Jatin Ahuja, Founder and Director, Big Boy Toyz, the famed used luxury car showroom with showrooms in cities like Delhi and Mumbai and provider of exotic vehicles to innumerous music videos in India.

During our discussion with Mr Ahuja, we asked him about the impact of coronavirus on the used luxury car market and how badly was the business hit? To our revelation, he said, used car market has already gained pre-Covid momentum and within a couple of months it will surpass last year's numbers as well.

He also said that luxury car market has immense potential in a country like India and is equivalent to number of new cars sold as opposed to western countries where used car market is 2.5 times new car market. He further added that people who want to buy a luxury car deferred their decision due to COVID-19 but are now returning back to buying vehicles.

One of the ways to attract buyers is using online sales platform, which, according to Mr Ahuja is attracting 80 percent of BBT's total sales in today's time. The same was sitting around 50 percent in pre-covid era.

On being asked about current inventory, Mr. Ahuja told us that he has brand new Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge 3-seater luxury SUV on offer at Rs 1.11 Crore as against Rs 1.6 Crore price tag. The car has zero km on odometer. He also has Mercedes-Maybach S650 in inventory along with BMW E63 among others.