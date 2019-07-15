Used Tata Harrier SUV on Sale, Massive Price Cut of Nearly Rs 4 Lakh

The Tata Harrier took the centre stage in India’s much-sought SUV segment soon after it was launched. The car was defined by its Land Rover-derived platform and new styling that soon garnered a hugely positive response, in terms of sales figures. An example of such a car which has garnered huge attention in recent times is now on sale on Olx for a staggering price. The top variant of the Tata Harrier that goes on sale with a price tag of Rs 16.91 lakh (ex-showroom), comes to the road at close to Rs 19 lakh. This model has been put up by GN Cars from Ludhiana at a price of Rs 15.1 lakh.

The car has 3000 km on the odometer and was manufactured in April 2019. For the uninitiated, the Tata Harrier SUV is powered by Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine that produces 140 PS of power and churns out 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car gets 3 engine drive modes – Eco, City and Sport that are married to ESP terrain response modes – Normal, Rough and Wet for taking on difficult terrains. Inside the cabin, the SUV gets signature oak brown interior colour scheme with soft-touch dashboard and leather on steering wheel, door pad inserts and seat upholstery. The car also gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 9 JBL audio speakers.

When it comes to safety, the new Tata Harrier SUV gets 6 airbags and advanced electronic stability program (ESP) with added functionalities such as – ABS with EBD, Electronic Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Hydraulic Brake Assist and Many more.

The Tata Harrier SUV is engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, which is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. At the front, the car gets dual tone bumper with satin silver chin guard, xenon HID projector headlamps and dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators.