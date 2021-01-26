Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor to be Part of Upcoming Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor is going to be part of the upcoming Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru for the first time.

The event is to take place from February 3 to February 5. Aero India is organised every alternate year in India which is also regarded as one of the major exhibitions for aerospace and defence industries with a public air show. Attended by defence aviation, civil aviation and well-known private companies, it enables industry professionals to gain market insights and announce new developments. Aero India offers a unique platform to the international aviation sector to bolster business.

Uttar Pradesh last year successfully attracted the country's defence companies by organising the defence expo in Lucknow.

The foreign defence manufacturing companies which were a part of the Defence Expo in Lucknow will now make their presence at the Aero India show.

Organised by the Ministry of Defence and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the show will provide different countries an opportunity to demonstrate their defence products to the potential customers and investors. Exhibitors are likely to showcase their products using the latest technologies to the potential customers.

The CEO of Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, Avanish K. Awasthi revealed that there will be a huge pavilion of Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor at the Aero India show in Bengaluru. "Our team is ready and several foreign defence companies have signed agreements to put their units in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor and their work is in progress which will surely be able to attract more companies to come to Uttar Pradesh", he said.

According to the Ministry of Defence, a total of 541 defence companies will be participating. Out of which, 463 are domestic and 78 are foreign. The companies already have their pavilions booked. In addition to this, 105 companies will join virtually.

Aero India 2021 is the 13th edition of Aero India and participation of Indian domestic companies and public sector companies (PSUs) has increased every year. The air show where earlier aerial exhibitions of foreign aircraft were given prominence, now prominently features acrobatics and aerial displays of indigenous fighter 'Tejas' and helicopters.