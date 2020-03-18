Uttar Pradesh Records Highest Number of Car Sales in Feb 2020, Maharashtra Second

While it is undeniable that the sale of automobiles in India has been on the decrease for quite some time, but what may come as some respite is the fact that Uttar Pradesh in February has recorded a sale of 28,136 vehicles as compared to 27,143 units in comparison to last year. The subsequent positions after Uttar Pradesh, belong to Maharashtra and Gujarat as per the list released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Despite making it to the top three, both the states have failed to surpass the sale percentage. Maharashtra, which has recorded the second-highest sale of vehicles, has witnessed a decline of 1.78 per cent in sales after it sold 21,838 units in February this year as compared to 22,233 vehicles that were sold in the same month last year. On the other hand, Gujarat, which is placed at number 3, saw a decline of massive 12.45 per cent in the sales in comparison to last year. In February this year, 20,413 units were sold while last year 23,317 vehicles had been sold.

In general, the sale of cars was hit by 1.7 per cent after a total of 2,26,271 units were sold in February 2020, as compared to 2,28,959 units sold during the same month in 2019.