Uttar Pradesh to Soon Have 5 International Airports, Will Bolster Foreign Trade and Travel

Uttar Pradesh will soon become the only state in the country to have five international airports.

After international airports in Lucknow and Varanasi, the state will soon have an international airport in Kushinagar which is almost complete.

The Jewar Green Field International Airport in Noida and the international airport in Ayodhya will also be ready soon.

After having 5 international airports in the state, flights will increase for international destinations from the state, giving impetus to foreign trade and travel.

Uttar Pradesh is also the first state to provide maximum metro rail service among the cities of any state.

Metro rail is already functional in the state in Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Lucknow. Metro is all set to run in Agra and Kanpur in the coming months. At the same time, rapid rail will be started from Delhi to Meerut. Metro service is also on the cards in Gorakhpur city soon.

One runway of the Noida international airport will be built during the first phase of construction and around 90 per cent of the air traffic in the initial years will be domestic only. Officials of the Uttar Pradesh government and Zurich Airport International signed a concession agreement on Wednesday to begin the construction of the Noida airport in Jewar on the outskirts of Delhi.

